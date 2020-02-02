Highlights: UCLA men's basketball snaps three-game losing streak to Utah with 73-57 victory in Westwood

UCLA men's basketball snapped a three-game losing streak to Utah with a 73-57 victory on Sunday in Westwood. Redshirt freshman Tyger Campbell scored a career-high 22 points (7-13 FG) and dished out eight assists as the Bruins improve to 12-10 overall and 5-4 in conference. The Runnin' Utes fall to 0-5 in Pac-12 road games this season and are now 3-6 in Pac-12 play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad