Highlights: UCLA men's basketball shocks No. 23 Arizona 65-52 on the road

In a stunning upset that few could say they saw coming, the UCLA Bruins went to Arizona and defeated the No. 23 Wildcats by a final of 65-52. Defense led the way for the Bruins as the Wildcats were held to their lowest point total this season. No single UCLA student-athlete stood out on offense but head coach Mick Cronin got contributions up and down the bench as nine different Bruins scored in the stunning victory. UCLA has now won back-to-back victories when playing against ranked teams, having defeated then-No. 20 Colorado on January 30th.

