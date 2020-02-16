Highlights: UCLA men's basketball fights off second-half deficit to defeat Washington 67-57 in Westwood

UCLA men's basketball continues to creep upwards in the Pac-12 standings as they now sit at a tie for third-place with USC at 8-5 following a 67-57 home victory over Washington on Saturday. The Bruins outscored the Huskies 40-23 in the second-half with junior guard Chris Smith leading the way offensivley; Smith scored a game-high 20 points. Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels both finsihed with 15 points for UW as the Huskies fall to 12-14 overall and 2-11 in Pac-12 play.

