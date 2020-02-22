Highlights: UCLA men's basketball comes-from-behind to shock No. 18 Colorado on the road

UCLA men's basketball came-from-behind on the road to shock No. 18 Colorado on Saturday in a 70-63 thriller in Boulder. The Bruins trailed by as much as nine points in the second half but went on a 12-0 run late in the games final 10 minutes to clinch the comeback. Big games from Tyger Campbell (15 points, 11 assists) and Cody Riley (16 points) paved the way for UCLA, which improves to 3-2 against ranked teams and 17-11 overall. Colorado saw its 6-game home winning streak snapped and falls to 21-7 on the season.

