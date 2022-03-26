Highlights: UCLA men’s basketball unable to get past red-hot North Carolina in Sweet 16 thriller

Gold and Black

Purdue's season ends at the doorstep of both the Elite Eight and 30 wins, as the Boilermakers' season-long albatross — turnovers — caught up with them at the worst moment, leading to a stunning 67-64 loss to 15th-seeded Saint Peter's. The Peacocks become the first No. 15 seed to ever reach the Elite Eight and a Purdue season that at one point saw the Boilermakers reach No. 1 nationally is now over. Fifteen turnovers — six of them from Jaden Ivey and five from Zach Edey — were central to the Boilermakers' undoing, and when Ivey's long three to tie the game at the buzzer fell short, this eventful Purdue season ended, dashing the Boilermakers aspirations for a second Elite Eight in the span of three tournaments and their first Final Four since 1980.