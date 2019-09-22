Highlights: UCLA football stuns No. 19 Washington State in wild offensive shootout

UCLA upends No. 19 Washington State by a 67-63 final Saturday in Pullman behind 50 second-half points. Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 507 yards and five touchdowns, and the Bruins forced a fumble with 1:07 remaining to halt WSU's potential game-winning drive. UCLA overcame a 32-point deficit from the third quarter -- the second-largest comeback in Bruin program history. WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon threw for nine touchdowns to set the Pac-12 single-game record in the Cougars' first loss of the season.

