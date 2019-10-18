Highlights: UCLA football snaps 11-game losing streak to Stanford in dominant fashion

UCLA snapped an 11-game losing streak to Stanford Thursday night, 34-16. It was the Bruins' first win over the Cardinal since 2008, and their first win at Stanford since 2007. The UCLA defense held an opponent to under 20 points for just the second time in the Chip kelly era, tallying a season-high seven sacks on the night. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson added 66 rushing yards to 192 yards through the air, along with two passing touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Joshua Kelley paced the Bruins on the ground with 176 yards, the second most of his career.

