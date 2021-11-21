Highlights: UCLA football sets rivalry game scoring record in 62-33 win over USC

UCLA football had a game to remember on Saturday (Nov. 20), defeating crosstown rival USC by a final of 62-33 in Los Angeles. The Bruins' 62 points were they most they've ever scored in a game against the Trojans. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was notched six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) and finished with 395 total yards. But it might have been Kazmeir Allen who had the biggest night for UCLA. The redshirt junior collected 115 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, and added a 100-yard kick return touchdown.

