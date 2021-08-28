Highlights: UCLA football makes a statement on Opening Day, cruising past Hawai’i 44-10
The UCLA Bruins showed the college football world just what they are capable of, defeating Hawai’i 44-10 on Opening Day at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, August 28th. Making his UCLA debut, junior running back Zach Charbonnet led the way for the Bruins, scoring three touchdowns on 106 yards rushing. UCLA also scored its first blocked-punt touchdown since 2016 on a block by Ale Kaho and recovery by David Priebe. Starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson went 10-for-20 for 130 yards and one touchdown. He was relieved by Ethan Garbers who made his college debut, going 2-for-2 for 18 yards.