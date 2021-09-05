Highlights: UCLA football, Dorian Thompson-Robinson shines in 38-27 upset win over No. 16 LSU

UCLA football upsets No. 16 LSU by a final score of 38-27 on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are the first non-conference team to hold LSU under 50 yards in a regular-season game since 1999 (Houston). Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson went 9-of-16 for 260 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Tigers; he also moved into seventh on UCLA’s all-time passing yards list, passing Tommy Maddox. Zach Charbonnet continues to dominate the ground game for UCLA as he finished with 11 carries for 117 yards and one touchdown. UCLA now moves to 2-0 on the season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.