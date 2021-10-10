Highlights: UCLA football defeats Arizona 34-16 in bounce-back win

UCLA football defeats Arizona by a final score of 34-16 on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Tucson. The dynamic backfield duo of Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown put together 33 total carries for 263 yards and one touchdown against the Wildcats. UCLA improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in conference, while Arizona drops to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.