Highlights: UCLA football cruises to 42-14 victory against Cal

In this article:
UCLA football finishes the regular season at 8-4 overall and 6-3 in conference play after defeating Cal by a final score of 42-14 on Saturday, Nov. 27 in Los Angeles. Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson finishes with 164 passing yards, 102 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns against the Golden Bears as the Bruins have now won four of the previous five meetings against Cal. The Golden Bears fall to 4-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play. Follow Pac-12 football with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

