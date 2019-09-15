Highlights: UCLA falls to No. 5 Oklahoma at home, 48-14

UCLA dropped to 0-3 on the season to a dominant opponent in No. 5 Oklahoma. Paired with last year's start, this is the first time UCLA has started the year 0-3 in consecutive seasons since 1919-1921. There were some bright spots for the Bruins, however, as the offense racked up 300 yards of total offense for the first time this year behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson's 201 through the air. Meanwhile, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns and added 150 yards on the ground and another score. UCLA is now 0-6 against non-conference opponents under Chip Kelly.

