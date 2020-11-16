Highlights: UCLA dominates California 34-10 in Sunday action

UCLA football moves to 1-1 on the season after defeating California 34-10 on Sunday at the Rose Bowl. Dorian Thompson-Robinson totaled four touchdowns and threw for 196 yards on 14-of-26 pass attempts against the Golden Bears. Bruins are now 6-1 when leading at half under head coach Chip Kelly. Golden Bears suffer first season-opening loss since 2013.

Latest Stories