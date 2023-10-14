Highlights from Tyrese Maxey, Sixers in Blue X White scrimmage

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to steamroll toward the 2023-24 season, they paid a visit to their G League facility in Wilmington, Delaware to put on their annual Blue X White scrimmage for the fans. The Sixers were able to put on a show while also continuing to progress in their preparation.

For the Blue team (also known as Team Maxey), the starters were Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer, Javonte Smart, Filip Petrusev, and Mo Bamba. The White team (Team Melton) started Terquavvion Smith, De’Anthony Melton, David Duke Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr., and Paul Reed.

Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker coached team Maxey while Team Melton was coached by Joel Embiid, Patrick Beverley, and Danny Green. Those five players did not participate in the scrimmage.

The format was two different scrimmages for 10 minutes each with the score starting at 80-80. The first scrimmage ended in a 112-112 tie while Team Maxey took home the 114-112 win over Team Melton in the second scrimmage.

The players had some terrific moments on this lighthearted day. It was a day for the fans to look closely at their favorite team.

Here are some highlights from the scrimmage in Delaware:

Coaches Joel Embiid and Patrick Beverley are watching Team Melton intently and going over strategy #Sixers pic.twitter.com/dVQnJNvjCh — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 14, 2023

PJ Tucker coaching up Team Maxey during a timeout. He appeared to jokingly drop the clipboard before standing up shortly after entering the huddle. pic.twitter.com/MDkMf3KHMu — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 14, 2023

This is the final play of the first half of the first scrimmage: pic.twitter.com/3IIrJVb63e — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 14, 2023

Some buckets from Jaden Springer pic.twitter.com/V5VVim1LeO — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) October 14, 2023

Javonte Smart with a triple for Team Maxey #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Ye4IZ3TDNY — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 14, 2023

Sixers center Mo Bamba with solid plays on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/VUIpc7zaiu — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 14, 2023

Mo Bamba with a jumper and then Paul Reed with some 2nd chance points on the other end #Sixers pic.twitter.com/8UKauKQrhy — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 14, 2023

