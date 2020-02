Tyrell Terry (27 points) and Oscar da Silva (20 points) both have big nights as Stanford tops Utah by a 70-62 final Wednesday on The Farm. Terry's mark was a new career-high in points while da Silva notched his seventh 20-point game of the season. With the win, Stanford moves to 19-9 on the season -- tying for the team's most wins under Jerod Haase.

Scroll to continue with content Ad