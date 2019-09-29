Highlights: Tyler Huntley's big day helps No. 19 Utah football to win over Washington State

No. 19 Utah football took care of business Saturday night in Salt Lake City, beating Washington State 38-13. Senior quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Utes with a season-high 334 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and added another pair of scores on the ground to down the Cougs. Huntley also surpassed Alex Smith for sixth most pass yards and fifth most total yards in Utah history on the night. The win snaps a four-game losing streak to WSU for Utah, and marked their first victory against the Cougars since 2012.

