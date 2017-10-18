Highlights from Tuesday's NHL games

Oct 17, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Evander Kane (9) battles Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) for control of the puck during a game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Tuesday:

Golden Knights 5, Sabres 4

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights won again Tuesday night, beating the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 in overtime after blowing a three-goal, third-period lead.

David Perron's second goal of the game, with 1:08 left in overtime, gave the Golden Knights (5-1-0) the victory. Rookie Alex Tuch highlighted the win, scoring his second goal in as many games after he was recalled from the AHL Chicago Wolves last weekend. James Neal had two assists, and Oscar Lindberg and Reilly Smith also scored goals. Malcolm Subban finished with 30 saves.

Ryan O'Reilly scored two goals for the Sabres, and Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart had a goal each. Chad Johnson allowed four goals on 30 shots.

Sharks 5, Canadiens 2

Logon Couture had two goals and two assists, Martin Jones made 28 saves, and San Jose defeated Montreal for the 11th straight time at the Shark Tank.

Joe Pavelski, Tomas Hertl and Joe Thornton also scored for the Sharks in the finale of a season-opening, five-game homestand.

Jonathan Drouin and Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, who haven't won in San Jose since Nov. 23, 1999. The Canadiens lost their fifth straight game overall.

Maple Leafs 2, Capitals 0

Connor Brown broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots, and Toronto defeated Washington.

Toronto began the day leading the NHL with an average of 5.2 goals per game, and Washington was ninth (3.67), but the teams produced nearly 46 minutes of scoreless hockey.

Andersen posted his 11th career shutout. He entered the game with a 3.76 goals-against average.

Braden Holtby stopped 28 shots for the Capitals, who have lost four of their last five.

Flyers 5, Panthers 1