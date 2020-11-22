Highlights: Tristan Gebbia throws, runs, and catches for touchdowns in Beavers 31-27 win over Cal

Oregon State football's Tristan Gebbia did it all on Saturday afternoon, as the quarterback through for touchdown, ran another one in, and even caught a touchdown pass as the Beavers defeated California 31-27 for their first win on the season. Despite Gebbia's heroics, Cal took a lead into the fourth quarter but a blocked punt and a late interception by Oregon State put the game out of reach. The Golden Bears now have two losses on the young season and are still in search of their first win.