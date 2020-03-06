Highlights: Tres Tinkle breaks Gary Payton's all-time scoring record as Oregon State men's basketball defeats Stanford

With a deep three in the first half, Tres Tinkle passed hall of famer Gary Payton to become the highest scoring student-athlete in Oregon State men's basketball history. After breaking the record, Tinkle finished the night with a game-high 23 points and four rebounds. The game came down to the final seconds but Tinkle sealed the win by scoring the contest's final six points, all from the free throw line. Oregon State improved to 16-13 and will finish its regular season on Saturday against California.

