HIGHLIGHTS: Touchdowns and big plays for the Ducks against BYU

The Oregon Ducks are off to a hot start against the No. 14 ranked BYU Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, scoring early thanks to a strong rushing game and forcing multiple three-and-outs for Kelani Sitake’s offense.

Dan Lanning no doubt wants a commanding victory, one that will quiet the doubters who showed up in droves after Oregon’s catastrophic first game against Georgia in Week 1.

A win over BYU, who defeated Baylor without their top two wide receivers last week, would be a huge boost for this program, and puts them back into the conversation for a Pac-12 title and/or a spot in the college football playoff if things go their way for the rest of the season.

Are you away from a TV and looking to see all of the highlights from the game? We have got you covered. Here is everything you need to see, updated throughout the game.

Bo Nix punches in for six on opening drive

Bo with the reach and the score! ORE 7, BYU 0 (Q1, 10:21) 📺 https://t.co/hwELgrcBXN#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/N1FcGfiZvB — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire