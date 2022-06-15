Highlights from Torry Holt’s Reddit AMA: Toughest DBs, favorite route, best advice

Torry Holt opened up and answered questions from fans during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Tuesday, sharing insight on not only his playing career, but his memories off the field.

The full thread can be found here, but we pulled out some of the top highlights from the answers Holt provided – like his favorite routes to run, the toughest defensive backs he faced and more.

Funniest memory was rookie talent show

Holt was asked what the funniest memory from his NFL career was. He mentioned the rookie talent show with the Rams where one player did a skit on the veterans, which everyone in the room loved.

Going back to my rookie year, the rookies had to put on the talent show during training camp. I remember someone did a skit on the veterans – Kevin Carter, Coach Vermeil. I think those were some of the funnier moments in my career. Of course the rookies were laughing, but all the veterans were laughing, too; that’s how I knew. We knew we had the respect of the veterans, and we knew we would get some breaks during camp because we were able to make them laugh.

Dre Bly and Champ Bailey were among toughest DBs he faced

Holt couldn’t pick just one defensive back who was the toughest he faced, so he mentioned a handful of them – including Dre Bly, Champ Bailey and Deion Sanders.

All of them were different. The one that come to mind are players like Otis Smith, Dré Bly, and Champ Bailey (with his instincts). Also, playing Darrell Green and Deion Sanders at the end of their careers.

Deep post was favorite route, Julio Jones and others remind him of himself

This was a three-part question for Holt: favorite route, least favorite route and WR who reminds him most of himself. He loved showing his hands and speed on deep posts, but he didn’t particularly enjoy deep digs.

Julio Jones was the first receiver he mentioned that reminds him of himself.

Favorite route was the deep post. It was because you can showcase your speed and hand skills. Least favorite was 20-22 yard dig route (a four-route). The WR that reminds me of myself…. there’s a couple. Julio Jones with his productivity. In terms of routes and body language is Amari Cooper, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Jackie Slater shared the best advice he received

Holt remembered the advice Slater gave him at the rookie premiere, telling him in his younger years that he needed to know his assignment at all times.

I was at the rookie premiere, and Jackie Slater reminded me to make sure that I knew and understood my assignment and my position like the back of my hand, and to always to put emphasis on learning my craft. That stuck with me. When I was drafted, coach Mike Martz, who was a tremendous influence on my career, said, “you’re gonna be the X.” As soon as I knew I would be the X, I made sure I knew what the X position’s assignments were all the time to the point where I mastered my craft because Jackie Slater mentioned it to me early on.

His studies at Hargrave Military Academy was his proudest accomplishment

Holt’s proudest accomplishment wasn’t winning a Super Bowl. It was the job he did in the classroom at Hargrave Military Academy. That allowed him to attend any university he wanted, paving his eventual path to the NFL.

The fact that I was able to go to Hargrave Military Academy and raise my GPA and SAT score to a level where I could attend any university. Doing so gave me a chance to showcase my talent on the collegiate level; without that, my story would have been much different from how it ultimately played out.

Losing his mom to cancer was most challenging aspect of his NFL journey

Holt lost his mother to cancer before reaching the NFL, which was a major challenge for him and caused him to question whether he wanted to continue playing football.

One of the most challenging moments was during my sophomore year when I lost my mother to cancer. She was a huge part of my family’s lives. It was difficult. I questioned if I wanted to continue to play. I remember a message she shared to us “a mother will not always be around, but I want you to pursue your dreams.” It kind of spring boarded me to bounce back and make her proud.

Cooper Kupp is one of the WRs he enjoys watching most

Kupp is one of Holt’s favorite receivers to watch right now, though he first mentioned Davante Adams of the Raiders. He also enjoys Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, two LSU products.

Davante Adams is really good to watch. Cooper Kupp is another one that I enjoy watching. Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase – super talented and super skilled at a very young age.

Ricky Proehl’s catch in NFC title game was most memorable play he was part of

Proehl’s iconic catch in the NFC title game to send the Rams to the Super Bowl was the most memorable play of Holt’s career. He broke down the playing the AMA, reminiscing on how important is was for the Rams.

I was a part of the play, but I didn’t make it: The catch that Ricky Proehl made vs. the Bucs in the NFC Championship that put us into the Super Bowl. Ricky is matched up vs. one of their better corners. The play was called and they brought pressure, which forced Kurt (Warner) to go in his direction. He had the same amount of confidence in Ricky as he had in me, Isaac (Bruce) and Marshall (Faulk). It was one of the harder catches to make, and he was able to maintain his strength and balance. He had the knowledge and the sense to keep his feet in bounds to make the touchdown. It reminded me of the moments in practice. You have no idea when those moments were going to come in practice. When it was his turn, he came up on the highest level, and we were able to go the Super Bowl because of it.

Jerry Rice had biggest impact on his play style

Growing up, Holt watched a lot of Jerry Rice’s tape, and tried to model his game after the Hall of Famer. For that reason, Rice had a huge impact on Holt’s playing style.

Jerry Rice impacted my play style the most; I used to watch him and HS and college, and I’d watch how he came out of the huddle, ran routes, etc. I added more of his nuances (game speed, intellect, endurance, route leverage to open up other teammates) to my game as I was able to watch more of his tape while I was in college. He and one of my childhood friends had the biggest impact.

Rams’ locker room was special during Greatest Show on Turf era

Similar to the Rams’ star-studded locker room today, the Greatest Show on Turf era featured a bunch of big names. And like today’s group, the locker room was tight-knit during Holt’s time, and the team was intense on the practice field.

It was amazing! Everyone was all on the same page. We were all working to be the best version of ourselves. Everyone was sharpening each other and pushing each other to go beyond their abilities. It was competitive but a healthy competitiveness. We celebrated each other in our success, and that’s what made the Greatest Show on Turf so special. To be in the locker room and be around that dynamic every day was incredible. Most of the things that people marvel at were what they saw on Sundays. But what they didn’t see was the practice and film rooms were just as intense. I don’t think anyone ever failed a test in our preparations. It automatically spills over into you, because you don’t want to be the guy who didn’t know. We took pride in what we were doing for ourselves, but also for each other. It was a really, really special locker room. Our coaches would tell us that we were in a special time, in a special place. As a young player, it really helped to shape my trajectory as a pro.

