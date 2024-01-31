Highlights from Todd Golden’s media session before traveling to Kentucky

The Florida Gators are heading to Lexington on Wednesday night to challenge the Kentucky Wildcats for the second time this season. The Gators came up two points short at home on Jan. 6 and will look to turn the tide while building upon its current three-game win streak.

Rupp Arena always proves to be a hostile environment, and Wednesday night will be no different. The Wildcats are 10-1 while playing at home and recently toppled the Arkansas Razorbacks, 63-57, this past Saturday.

A road win over Kentucky will be much needed for the Gators as the post-season slowly approaches and Florida’s resume could use a boost to become a serious contender in March.

UF head coach Todd Golden addressed the media on Tuesday afternoon to break down the matchup, and here’s what he had to say.

Micah Handlogten's performance against Georgia

I think it was a really big game for him, obviously,” Golden said. “The production was fantastic and probably his most complete game since he’s been here. And doing it against a physical 5-man like Georgia has, No. 54, was impressive.

The great thing about Micah is you don’t need to run play calls for him for him to be productive. He’s a guy who can find a way to fill the state sheet, whether it’s points off rebounds, without being the focal point, offensively, which is a really hard thing to evaluate.

He’s a guy that you can clearly see the progress that he’s made, from the beginning of the year, which is really exciting for us.”

Identifying changes for the road that can help against Kentucky

A lot of the same things, in terms of as far as this game, specifically, our transition defense is going to be the first thing, the first box we have to check to give ourselves a chance to win. If we’re letting them play in transition on their home floor it’s going to be a bad formula for us.” ”

They’re a fantastic offense and they’re even better in transition. So making them run against a set defense, and the first time we played them that was our big advantage. We were able to execute offensively in the halfcourt. We actually scored more efficiently in the halfcourt more so than in transition, which is not something that happens a lot.

I think that was more of an aberration than anything else. But on the defensive end, they kind of carved us in transition, but we did a good job against them in halfcourt. We held them to under a point per possession, which is hardly hard to do against them. So I think pace and whoever is dictating that is going to be a big part of this game.

On limiting Kentucky's transition defense

Fast breaks, dunks, those are the kind of swing plays that get a little more momentum and gets the crowd involved, so if we can find a way to limit those swing plays we’ll give ourselves a better chance.

What Golden learned from his first experience at Rupp Arena

Obviously, it’s a great venue and historic in our game, but I feel like every road venue in our league is tough to play in, whether it’s Kentucky or Missouri or any different school.

The crowds in this league is fantastic and there’s a just of great support in these places. The thing about Kentucky, it’s just really big.

What I remember from last year, we did a decent job of keeping the crowd out of it, but at certain moments when they’d make plays it would get pretty loud in there. So just trying to dictate tempo, dictate pace and do a really good job of slowing them down those are kind of things I would point to try and keep the crowd out of the game.

Approach to resume-building opportunities and how he addresses them with his team

It’s not something that we worry a lot about. The reality is every game is a resume game one way or the other. If you lose to a team that you’re supposed to beat, that hurts your resume and when you win those games helps you stack up your quality.

For us to get to the tournament, we’re going to have to win some of these games as we all know so I’m not necessarily stressing the importance of one over another in particular. A big part of what we do is process over result and being consistent in our approach and this is more about a good road opportunity against a team that we played pretty well against here and we feel we let slip away.

I think they realize that as well and they’re going to be ready for us. We should go in with a little confidence knowing that we can play with these guys if we stay true to who we are.

What Kentucky freshman forward Zvonimir Ivisic brings to the table

It’s not going to change a lot. He’s a guy that in his first game against Georgia played really, really well and then the last two hasn’t been as effective. They only played him three minutes against Arkansas so I think he’s trying to find himself as well and they have (Tre) Mitchell, (Ugonna) Onyenso and (Aaron) Bradshaw and then Z so we’re going to have to be prepared for all of those guys and the different looks they give us.”

The difference with Z compared to — even though Bradshaw hit a back-breaking 3 against us, he’s really only made one or two 3s on the year and Onyeso doesn’t shoot them so the difference is if they’re playing Z and Mitchell we would have to guard guys that can shoot or at least have the capacity to make some shots from outside.

It’s something we’re mindful of and we’ll be ready.

How Florida will approach Kentucky defensively this time around

I’m going to blow your mind, Kevin. We actually guarded them well enough to win the first time we played. We really did.

They scored late after fouling a little bit, but we held them to like their third- or fourth-worst offensive performance of the year in here. So it was really our offense, specifically in the second half, that I thought let us down a little bit. Not that we weren’t executing. We did turn it over eight times and we went 1-for-11 from three in the second half. They’re too good offensively to do that and give yourself the win.

The key is obviously we have to do a good job both halves defensively. We did a good enough job over 40, but not a good enough job in the second half. You’ve got to do a better job away from our bench. And then offensively we just got to play more solid for 40 minutes, but they’re the type of team, especially on their home floor, that’s explosive offensively, so we’re gonna have to do a really good job that way.

