Highlights: Timmy Allen's double-double leads Utah men's basketball past USC 79-65

Timmy Allen earned his 6th double-double of the year with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Utah men's basketball held off USC for a 79-65 victory in Sunday in Salt Lake City. Alfonso Plummer also had a big night for the Runnin' Utes, tying his career-high with 18 points including five three-pointers. USC's Onyeka Okongwu earned a double-double of his own with 18 points and 12 rebounds, but it was not enough to get the Trojans into the win column as they have now lost their last four road games.

