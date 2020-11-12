Highlights: Tiger Woods' first-round 68 at Masters includes 4 birdies, near ace at 16

Can he do it again?

So far, so good for the reigning Masters champion. Tiger Woods made three birdies in his first seven holes and ended up with a bogey-free, 4-under 68 Thursday at Augusta National.

It was Woods' first bogey-free round in a major in his past 106 major rounds. The round also tied Woods' best opening-round score at the Masters.

"I put a lot of it together today," Woods said afterward.

Woods, who started on No. 10, birdied both of the par-5s on the back side, Nos. 13 and 15. He hit the green in two at the former, two-putting for his first birdie of the day.

After his up-and-down birdie at No. 15, Woods nearly holed his tee shot at the par-3 16th. He made the short putt to move to 3 under.

Using the slopes. Tiger Woods birdies No. 16 to reach -3 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/TZlWyHTWg8 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

After turning in 3-under 33, Woods started the front nine off with a birdie on the difficult first hole, where his drive ended up short of the right fairway bunker. Woods found the green with his next shot before draining the straight 18-footer for his fourth birdie of the day. (And how 'bout that fist pump?)

Fist pump from Tiger following a birdie on No. 1. #themasters pic.twitter.com/W8VpXee3HP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

Woods nearly capped his round with birdie at the par-4 ninth, but he settled for par and still a very solid start. He was just three shots off of Paul Casey's lead when he finished his round.