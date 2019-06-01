Highlights: Tiger drains six birdies en route to 2-under 70 at the Memorial
Tiger Woods started his Moving Day at the Memorial seven shots back of the lead, but got off to a solid start, climbing his way up the leaderboard with some early birdies. Here's a look at some highlights from Woods' third round.
Woods found the greenside bunker at the first, but cooked up some short-game wizardry with this sand shot.
The mock is back. Tiger Woods just birdied the first hole from the bunker.
The 15-time major champion made par at the second, then flipped this approach just next to the hole for a knock-in birdie, his second of the day to move him to 4 under for the week.
Tiger Woods is locked in this morning.
As if that wasn't enough, Woods continued to showcase how dialed in he was on Moving Day with his second shot into the par-5 fifth, leaving a 20-footer for eagle that lipped out. Woods went on to knock that in for his third birdie of the day.
Another great iron shot from @TigerWoods.
Two putts later and he is just four back.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/mMq5YQOPqh
Another fairway at the par-5 seventh hole set up a chance for another birdie. After laying up, Woods tossed a wedge to just under 8 feet, and drained the birdie to move inside the top 10.
It's moving day. Tiger Woods just jumped into the top 10 with this birdie.
Woods' back nine hasn't been as kind to him, with a double at the 10th and then another dropped shot at the par-4 14th. But the Big Cat found his groove again at the par-5 15th.
Tiger Woods' ball listened to a fan.
Why stop there? One hole later, at the par-3 16th, Woods lasered one in to 5 feet and knocked it in for his second straight birdie to get him back to 5 under on the week.
Tiger Woods is fighting back.
Woods is trying to get back into contention to claim his sixth title at Jack's Place.