Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of the National Hockey League games on Thursday:

Rangers 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

J.T. Miller scored the winning goal 1:19 into overtime as the New York Rangers picked up their first road win of the season, surprising the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 2-1 victory.

Miller swept in front of the net and beat goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 33 saves. Miller scored his third goal of the season moments after intercepting a wraparound attempt by Nikita Kucherov.

New York had been 0-3-0 away from home this season, while the Lightning fell to 6-1-1 at home.

Capitals 4, Islanders 3

Lars Eller had two goals, including the game-winner with 3:21 left, and added an assist as Washington defeated New York.

Minutes after Washington killed off a New York power-play, Eller took a feed from Tom Wilson and came down the left side. He fired high from the left circle and beat Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak on the short side to snap a 3-3 tie.

The Islanders trailed 3-2 after two periods, but Anders Lee tied it at the 7:00 mark when he got hit by a Thomas Hickey shot and fired the loose puck past goalie Braden Holtby for his second goal of the night to go along with an assist.

Flyers 2, Blues 0

Michal Neuvirth stopped 33 shots and made an early second-period goal by Brandon Manning stand up to give Philadelphia a shutout win over St Louis.

The loss, which snapped a four-game winning streak for the Blues, was their first at home in six games this season and their first in regulation in their last eight games.

Neuvirth withstood a strong start by the Blues, who outshot the Flyers 10-1 in the first 10 minutes of the game and went on to post his 11th career shutout. Philadelphia's Claude Giroux added an empty-net goal with six seconds left.