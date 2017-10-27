Highlights of Thursday's NHL games

Oct 26, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and center Tyler Johnson (9) congratulate each other after they beat the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Thursday:

Lightning 3, Red Wings 2

The two hottest players on the hottest team in the NHL continue to play at another level as Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos each scored again to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Stamkos scored the game-winning goal on the power play in the third period on an assist from Kucherov with 13:38 left. Both have scored points in all 11 games, matching the Lightning team record to start a season set by Martin St. Louis in 2009. Tampa Bay (9-1-1) is off to its best start in franchise history.

For Kucherov, it was his 12th goal of the season, extending his NHL lead. Stamkos went into the night leading the NHL in points (20) with three goals and a league-best 17 assists.

Panthers 8, Ducks 3

Radim Vrbata produced a hat trick and rookie first-round pick Owen Tippett scored his first NHL goal as Florida routed Anaheim.

Vrbata, who signed a one-year, free-agent contract with Florida on July 1, had not scored in his first eight games with the Panthers before recording his seventh career hat trick. Aleksander Barkov also starred for the Panthers with a goal and two assists.

Penguins 2, Jets 1 (overtime)

Phil Kessel scored his 300th career goal on a breakaway at 1:07 of overtime to lift Pittsburgh over Winnipeg.

Kessel got the puck on a turnover by Patrik Laine at the far blue line, zoomed down the ice and tucked the puck under the pads of Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyk. The Penguins' Conor Sheary and Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey scored in the first period for a 1-1 tie.

Oilers 5, Stars 4

Matt Benning scored the winning goal with 2:27 left in the third period as Edmonton erupted for a season-high in goals to beat Dallas.