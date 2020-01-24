Highlights: Three Buffs notch double-doubles as No. 23 Colorado men's basketball tops Washington State

No. 23 Colorado uses a strong second half to defeat Washington State by a 78-56 final on Thursday night in Boulder. The Buffs had three student-athletes record double-doubles (McKinley Wright IV, Lucas Siewert and Evan Battey). With the win, CU moves to 4-2 in Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013-14. Siewert's double-double (16 points and 10 boards) was his first of the season.

