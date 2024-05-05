HIGHLIGHTS: Third-seeded Rams sweep series against six-seeded Dustdevils to advance to the LSC Tournament Championship Round

SAN ANGELO, TX— The third-seeded Angelo State baseball team defeated sixth-seeded Texas A&M International 9-2 on Saturday at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

Dax Dathe pitched five innings, allowing only six hits and one run while striking out five batters to secure the victory.

Tayten Tredaway doubled in the bottom of the sixth, bringing Blake Wilhoite home, while Conagher Sands recorded his second two-RBI double of the game, extending the lead to 8-1.

The Rams now advance in the Lone Star Conference Tournament and will travel to top-seeded Lubbock Christian next weekend to face the winner of West Texas A&M and UAFS.

