Highlights: Terrell Brown Jr. shines in Washington men's basketball's Senior Day win over Oregon State

Devils Illustrated

UNC (23-8, 15-5 ACC) scored on 12 of 15 possessions for one stretch of the second half, taking a four-point Duke lead into an eight-point lead with 2½ minutes left. The Tar Heels never subbed in the second half and only had one turnover in the second half – bringing the total for the game to five, the same number that Miami, Florida State and Virginia had in wins over Duke (26-5, 16-4). Krzyzewski was honored in a pre-game ceremony that included all former players – reportedly 96 of a possible 208 – forming a lane on the court, through which the legendary coach walked through, shaking hands and exchanging greetings with as many as he could.