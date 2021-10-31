Highlights: Tavion Thomas ties Utah football’s all-time record with four rushing touchdowns in 44-24 victory against UCLA

Utah football defeats UCLA by a final score of 44-24 on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Salt Lake City. Sophomore running back Tavion Thomas tied a program-best with four rushing touchdowns and added 160 yards on 24 carries against the Bruins. Utah improves to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference, while UCLA drops to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.