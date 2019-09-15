Highlights: Tate, Arizona football pick up big non-conference win over Texas Tech

Khalil Tate was the star on the night as Arizona took down Texas Tech by a final score of 28-14 Saturday in Tucson, AZ. The Wildcats' quarterback busted off an 84-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that was good for the longest run of his career. On the carry, Tate also became the first quarterback in program history to reach the 2,000 yard mark in his career. As if that weren't enough, Tate also eclipsed the 5,000 yard mark on passing yards over his storied Arizona career.

