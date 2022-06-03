Highlights and takeaways from Eagles OTAs

The Eagles are taking it easy this summer, avoiding a mandatory minicamp, and reducing their OTA period from 10 sessions to six light 7-on-7 scenarios.

For Philadelphia, the goal is perfecting the schemes and systems, while staying healthy enough to challenge the Dallas Cowboys for NFC East supremacy.

On Friday while honoring the survivors and victims of gun violence, the Eagles got in some good work during session three of the OTA period, and Jalen Hurts was the winner of the day, flashing a big-time arm, with some timely deliveries.

Here are a few highlights and notes from the afternoon.

A.J. Brown is a huge fan of DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, left, and A.J. Brown meet at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Philadelphia, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

After Philadelphia’s OTA session Brown addressed the media and had high praise for his running mate at wide receiver.

Asked about DeVonta Smith, Brown called the 2021 first-round pick a true No. 1 receiver who should dominate the other team’s No. 2 cornerback in 2022.

A.J. Brown: “In my opinion, Smitty (DeVonta Smith) is WR1. He’s a really good route runner. I think the sky is the limit for Smitty.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 3, 2022

Smith was dominant on the day and Philadelphia could easily have three, 1,000-yard pass catchers in 2022.

Hurts hits DeVonta Smith for a 40+ yd TD down the right sideline. Perfect throw again over great coverage #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 3, 2022

Hurts was blazing

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Philadelphia, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

It’s only practice but Hurts started the early 7-on-7 session on fire, completing 4-4 of his first attempts and looking sharp on deep throws to DeVonta Smith later down the line.

Jalen Hurts is winning the day so far. He delivers another long completion to Deon Cain, who made an impressive adjustment to haul in the catch. Ball from Hurts appeared to travel at least 40 yards. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 3, 2022

A.J. Brown physical specimen

Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Philadelphia, Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Brown is an immediate tone setter in Philadelphia.

Marcus Epps starter

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only OTAs, but Epps took the field alongside Anthony Harris at safety, while T.J. Edwards is currently holding off Nakobe Dean at middle linebacker.

Early in 7-on-7s, TJ Edwards and Kyzir White at LB. Marcus Epps and Anthony Harris at S. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 3, 2022

Jalen Hurts addresses gun violence in the city

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

After an amazing start to his summer, Hurts took a leadership role again, this time discussing the gun violence issue in Philadelphia and across our country.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts speaks out against Gun violence “grocery store, hospital or elementary school, fear doesn’t belong in those places”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/cFVSXL0jBu — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) June 3, 2022

Everyone loves Slay

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Eagles are a tight-knit group and at the helm of all that love is cornerback Darius Slay.

Jordan Davis says his funniest teammate is Darius Slay “He’s a guy you want to be around” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/uatDVtPZBY — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 3, 2022

Absent Eagles

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

8 Eagles were missing from the voluntary session, including Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson who’s busy with offensive Mastermind.

