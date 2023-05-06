Highlights, takeaways from Eagles first rookie minicamp practice

With the NFL draft and undrafted free agent signings now complete, the Eagles held their first day of rookie minicamps on Friday.

Philadelphia had seven draft picks, nine undrafted free agents, 19 official tryout participants, and a handful of selected veterans or second-year players at the NovaCare Complex for two days of sessions and drills.

With Saturday’s session set to begin, here are highlights and takeaways from Philadelphia’s first rookie minicamp.

Sean Desai

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator keeps a low profile but made his on-field debut Friday afternoon with a host of rookies and select veterans.

Nolan Smith

A natural leader, Smith led his position group and other rookies through all the drills, hustling ahead of everyone else.

Sydney Brown

The Illini rookie will be responsible for his share of game-changing plays on the backend.

Brown clarified that he’d be ready to contribute as a rookie and expressed optimism about winning an open competition.

“Absolutely, but I think right now it’s just about learning the defense,” Brown said. “Competing, just being able to be the best version of myself every day, earning respect. That’s my mindset going into this. Yeah, there’s an opportunity to start, but it’s about what I do and how I earn the respect of the guys around me, especially the guys that have been here much longer than I have.”

Tyler Steen initially a starter

It is only rookies, and Cam Jurgens wasn't in attendance, but EJ Smith reports that Steen ran with the first team during his initial practice.

The former Alabama left tackle, wearing former Eagle Isaac Seumalo’s No. 56, lined up at right guard to start position drills. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland’s decision to start him off at the spot vacated by Seumalo further signals a potential switch for Steen, who was a prime candidate to bump inside because of his modest arm length relative to most of the league’s tackles.

Tanner McKee

The former Stanford signal-caller participated in his first NFL practice, and the strong-armed quarterback will look to unseat Ian Book for the third quarterback spot.

Jadon Haselwood

The former Arkansas wide receiver is a big physical athlete that could land a spot on the 53-man roster.

Jalen Carter's conditioning

The Georgia All-American spent the predraft circuit visiting top ten teams and working to repair his reputation ahead of draft night.

Carter had his conditioning questioned on the first day, but Nick Sirianni was again supportive, stating that the defensive tackle would be in shape when it matters most.

“What you’ll see when we are going out there is that we are trying to get everybody back into shape, of football-playing shape,” Sirianni said. “These guys have been in hotels. They have been on 30 visits. They have been getting ready for pro days. They have been getting ready for the combine. So, to say any of them are in really good football shape and they are ready to play a game tomorrow, I would say that’s inaccurate. None of those guys are.

“He looks good,” Sirianni added. “He looked good out there today, but like I said, today wasn’t about finding out who was ready conditioning-wise because, to be quite frank, none of them are.”

Ty Zentner

Arryn Siposs will have competition for the punter position after Philadelphia signed former Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner.

Nolan Smith

The Bulldogs teammates and three other Georgia defenders are comfortable starting their careers together.

Jalen Carter



New coordinators together

New offensive coordinator Brian Johnson joined Desai, and the two new guys in charge will look to add more explosive plays on offense and fewer big plays on defense.

Jersey numbers

Fans and experts attempt to base a prospects value or potential for a roster spot on the number assigned from his team respective team.

Philadelphia handed out numbers on Friday and there were a few surprises.

DT Jalen Carter (98)

Edge Nolan Smith (3)

OL Tyler Steen (56)

S Sydney Brown (43) Brown may not be in 43 for long, but it has worked for some organizations; ask the Steelers.

CB Kelee Ringo (37) The former Georgia All-American likely wasn’t happy with his new digits.

QB Tanner McKee (10) McKee and Arryn Sippos are sharing jersey numbers for now.

DT Moro Ojomo (72)

RB D’Andre Swift (0): Swift will be the first Eagle to wear No. 0.

QB Marcus Mariota (8)

WR Olamide Zaccheaus (13)

RB Trey Sermon (22)

RB Rashaad Penny (23)

S Terrell Edmunds (26)

S Justin Evans (30)

CB Greedy Williams (38)

LB Nicholas Morrow (41)

P Ty Zentner (49)

WR Joseph Ngata (86)

WR Jadon Haselwood (87) Haselwood is the first player to wear the number since Brent Celek.

DT Kentavius Street (97)

