Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

Nov 5, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) takes the puck from Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the third period at Barclays Center. Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of the National Hockey League games on Sunday:

Islanders 6, Avalanche 4

Matt Duchene, a nine-year veteran with Colorado, was pulled off the ice and traded to the Ottawa Senators in a three-team deal that was completed in the first period of the Avalanche's 6-4 loss to the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on Sunday.

Duchene was selected by the Avalanche with the third overall pick for the 2009 draft and played 586 games for the franchise. The deal netted Colorado four players and three draft picks from the Senators and Nashville Predators, the latter of whom sent star center Kyle Turley to Ottawa.

Duchene, who played 1:59 Sunday, left the ice for the last time as a member of the Avalanche with 10:37 remaining in the period.

The Islanders were well on the way to their sixth win in eight games as Duchene packed his belongings. New York led 2-0 after the first period thanks to goals by Scott Mayfield and Jordan Eberle.

Flames 5, Devils 4 (SO)

Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk scored in a shootout to give Calgary a win over New Jersey. Drew Stafford replied in the shootout for the Devils.

Monahan, Michael Frolik, Michael Stone and Micheal Ferland got Calgary's regulation-time goals. Taylor Hall, Ben Lovejoy, Brian Gibbons and Andy Greene scored for New Jersey in regulation.

The Flames have won three straight to start a seven-game homestand. The Devils have lost two straight for the first time this season.

Canadiens 2, Blackhawks 0

Montreal goaltender Charlie Lindgren stymied Chicago with 38 saves. Jonathan Drouin and Joe Morrow scored for the Canadiens.

Montreal won its second game in as many nights and improved to 4-1-0 in its past five contests. Lindgren improved to 4-0-0 in his career.

Chicago was shut out for the first time this season and saw its two-game winning streak come to an end.