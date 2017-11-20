Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

Nov 19, 2017; Raleigh, NC, USA; Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his first period goal with teammates defensemen Justin Faulk (27) forward Jordan Staal (11) and forward Sebastian Aho (20) against the New York Islanders at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 4-2. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Hockey League games:

Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2

Teuvo Teravainen continued his offensive surge by scoring two goals as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday.

Teravainen, who also posted an assist, has five goals in the last two home games combined. Overall, he has 10 points in four games, and linemate Sebastian Aho has nine points in the same span.

Aho had a goal and two assists on Sunday, and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Hurricanes. Aho has scored in four consecutive games. Justin Faulk also posted two assists for the Hurricanes.

Nick Leddy notched a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored for New York, which had its three-game winning streak end.

Avalanche 4, Red Wings 3 (overtime)

Nathan MacKinnon scored 2:55 into overtime, lifting Colorado to a come-from-behind win over Detroit.

MacKinnon joined Erik Johnson with a goal and an assist, and Nail Yakupov and Carl Soderberg also scored for Colorado, which trailed 3-1 in third period. Tyson Barrie had two assists, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 21 shots.

Justin Abdelkader, Andreas Athanasiou and Niklas Kronwall scored for Detroit. Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard made 33 saves.

Rangers 3, Senators 0

Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 20 shots as New York ended a two-game slide by defeating Ottawa.

Kevin Hayes, Michael Grabner and Mika Zibanejad had the goals for the Rangers, who had to kill off a five-minute penalty midway through the third period to preserve the win.

Craig Anderson stopped 24 shots for the Senators, who dropped their third game in a row.

Ducks 3, Panthers 2

Brandon Montour scored the decisive goal and John Gibson posted 50 saves as Anaheim defeated Florida.

The Ducks scored two power-play goals to record their second consecutive victory. They had lost their prior three meetings with the Panthers, including an 8-3 drubbing in Florida last month. Josh Manson and Rickard Rakell added goals for Anaheim.