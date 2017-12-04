(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games

- - -

Patriots 23, Bills 3

Tom Brady went 21-of-30 passing for 258 yards en route to his 27th career victory over Buffalo as New England won its eighth straight game.

Brady broke Brett Favre's NFL record for most wins against a single opponent.

The Patriots (10-2) reached double-digit victories for the 15th straight season while the Bills fell to 6-6.

New England's Rex Burkhead rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns and Dion Lewis added 92 yards. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose late hit in the fourth quarter may net him a fine or suspension, caught nine passes for 147 yards.

- - -

Vikings 14, Falcons 9

Minnesota shut down Atlanta's Julio Jones and stretched their winning streak to eight games.

Case Keenum threw two short touchdown passes and the Vikings (10-2) held the Falcons (7-5) to three field goals.

Keenum completed 25-of-30 passes for 227 yards as the Vikings all but locked up first place in the NFC North.

Jones had just two catches for 24 yards.

- - -

Saints 31, Panthers 21

Rookie running back Alvin Kamara had 126 offensive yards and scored two touchdowns to power New Orleans past Carolina.

The win lifted the Saints into sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

In sweeping the season series with the Panthers (8-4), the 9-3 Saints took a one-game lead in the division, using a powerful running game to gain 148 yards against the league's third-best rushing defense.

The Panthers had won four straight and seven of their last eight games.

- - -

Rams 32, Cardinals 16

Jared Goff passed for two touchdowns and linebacker Alec Ogletree returned an interception for a score in Los Angeles' win at Arizona.

With their sixth victory in seven games, the Rams (9-3) strengthened their hold on first place in the NFC West and all but assured the Cardinals (5-7) of missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

- - -

Dolphins 35, Broncos 9

Miami's swarming defense held Denver out of the end zone and scored twice as the Dolphins (5-7) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Denver (3-9) dropped its eighth straight contest and hasn't been victorious since a home win over Oakland on Oct. 1.

- - -

Packers 26, Buccaneers 20 (overtime)

Aaron Jones rushed for a 20-yard touchdown with 5:59 remaining in overtime as Green Bay improved to 6-6 and broke a three-game home losing streak.

Tampa Bay fell to 4-8 as quarterback Jameis Winston returned after missing the past three games with a shoulder injury.

- - -

Jets 38, Chiefs 31

New York (5-7) ended a stretch of five losses in six games as quarterback Josh McCown plunged in from a yard out for the deciding score.

Kansas City (6-6) has now lost six of seven, including four straight.

- - -

Chargers 19, Browns 10

New San Diego kicker Travis Coons tied a career high with four field goals, and Keenan Allen added a touchdown catch in the victory over winless Cleveland.

The Chargers (6-6), tied for first in the NFC West, won for the sixth time in eight games after an 0-4 start.

The Browns (0-12) lost their 27th game in their past 28 contests. Their lone win over that span came against the Chargers last year.

- - -

Raiders 24, Giants 17

Marshawn Lynch rushed for 101 yards with a 51-yard touchdown and Derek Carr threw for 287 yards and a score in Oakland's win over New York.

The Raiders (6-6) moved into a three-way tie for first place in the AFC West with Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quarterback Geno Smith started in place of Eli Manning and completed 21 of 34 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown for the Giants (2-10). Manning's streak of consecutive regular-season starts ended at 210.

- - -

49ers 15, Bears 14

Robbie Gould made all five of his field-goal attempts, including a go-ahead kick with four seconds to go, and San Francisco rallied to defeat Chicago.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 passes for 293 yards in his first start with the 49ers as San Francisco (2-10) won for the second time in three games.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 12 of 15 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the loss by Chicago (3-9).

- - -

Ravens 44, Lions 20

Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes and Alex Collins ran for a pair of scores to lead Baltimore by Detroit.

Baltimore improved to 7-5 and boosted its chances for a spot in the postseason.

Detroit (6-6) trailed 20-0 at the half, but Matthew Stafford completed 20 consecutive passes to help the Lions get back in the game.

- - -

Jaguars 30, Colts 10

Quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as Jacksonville defeated Indianapolis.

The Jaguars (8-4) remain tied for first place in the AFC South with Tennessee. Indianapolis fell to 3-9.

- - -

Titans 24, Texans 13

Rallying from an early 10-0 deficit, Tennessee (8-4) defeated Houston (4-8) to keep pace with Jacksonville atop the AFC South.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota accounted for both Tennessee touchdowns, snapping a tie with three seconds left in the third quarter.