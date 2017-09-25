(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games:

- - -

Patriots 36, Texans 33

Tom Brady worked his magic again.

Down by five points with the ball at his own 25 and 2:24 left, Brady took his team 75 yards, throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass -- his fifth of the game -- to Brandin Cooks with 23 seconds left and then hit Cooks with a two-point conversion to give New England (2-1) the win over Houston.

Brady completed passes on third-and-15 (Rob Gronkowski) and third-and-17 (Danny Amendola, 27 yards) to set up the winning score as safety Corey Moore dropped an interception at the Houston 2.

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 22 of 33 passes for 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Houston (1-2).

- - -

Falcons 30, Lions 26

Matt Ryan connected with Taylor Gabriel for a 40-yard, go-ahead scoring strike on the first play of the fourth quarter and Atlanta (3-0) held off Detroit (2-1).

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford appeared to complete a one-yard touchdown pass to Golden Tate with eight seconds remaining. But Tate was ruled to be just shy of the goal line.

Ryan completed 24 of 35 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns, but was also picked off three times.

- - -

Bears 23, Steelers 17 (overtime)

Jordan Howard scored on a 19-yard touchdown run in overtime to lift Chicago to an upset win over Pittsburgh (2-1).

Bears running back Tarik Cohen appeared to end the game with a 73-yard touchdown run earlier in overtime, but officials determined he stepped out of bounds.

Howard finished with 138 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago (1-2).

- - -

Packers 27, Bengals 24 (overtime)

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers coaxed Cincinnati defensive end Michael Johnson offside on third-and-10 and took advantage of the free play, throwing deep to Geronimo Allison, who ran to the 7. One play later, Mason Crosby booted a 27-yard field goal to give the Packers (2-1) the overtime victory over the Bengals (0-3)

= = =.

Saints 34, Panthers 13

Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes as New Orleans cracked one of the NFL's top defenses at Carolina.

Brees completed 22 of 29 passes for 220 yards as the Saints won in their first game this season.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was intercepted three times, and he didn't play after the third pickoff. Newton completed 17 of 26 passes for 167 yards for the Panthers (2-1).

- - -

Bills 26, Broncos 16

Tyrod Taylor threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns to lead Buffalo to a surprise win over visiting Denver Broncos.

Stephen Hauschka kicked four field goals as Buffalo improved to 2-1.

Trevor Siemian was 24 of 40 passing for 259 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions for the Broncos (2-1).

- - -

Titans 33, Seahawks 27

Tennessee (2-1) scored 21 points in the third quarter and dumped visiting Seattle (1-2)

Quarterback Marcus Mariota completed 20 of 32 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle's Russell Wilson hit on 29 of 49 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns.

- - -

Eagles 27, Giants 24

Rookie kicker Jake Elliott connected on a 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving Philadelphia (2-1) the victory over New York (0-3).

Quarterback Eli Manning was 35 of 47 for 366 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Giants nearly rallied from a 14-0 deficit.

- - -

Jaguars 44, Ravens 7

Blake Bortles threw for four touchdowns and Jacksonville (2-1) ran roughshod over Baltimore (2-1) at Wembley Stadium in London.

Multiple players from both teams took a knee during the national anthem. Jaguars owner Shad Khan was also on the sideline and locked arms with players.

Bortles was 20 of 31 for 244 yards and Marcedes Lewis caught three touchdown passes.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco had one of the worst performances of his career. He completed just 8 of 18 pass attempts for 28 yards with two interceptions.

Baltimore had just 15 yards in the opening half and one first down. That was the fewest yards in any half in franchise history, according to STATS Research.

- - -

Chiefs 24, Chargers 10

Kansas City's Alex Smith threw for two touchdowns and the Chiefs (3-0) took advantage of three interceptions by Los Angeles' Philip Rivers.

Kareem Hunt had 172 yards rushing on 17 carries, including a 69-yard touchdown run.

- - -

Colts 31, Browns 28

Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed nine of 12 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown during the first 30 minutes, and T.Y. Hilton caught five first-half passes for 145 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown pass, as the Colts (1-2) defeated winless Cleveland.

Read More