Highlights from Sunday's MLB games

Oct 1, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) waives to the fans after striking out in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from Major League Baseball games on Sunday:

Braves 8, Marlins 5

Giancarlo Stanton had two hits and one RBI, but failed to hit his 60th home run as his Miami Marlins lost to the Atlanta Braves 8-5.

Stanton singled twice, struck out twice out and grounded to shortstop.

In the ninth, after Stanton struck out on a high 0-2 slider by reliever Arodys Vizcaino, the fans showed their support.

They chanted "MVP!", and Stanton came out of the dugout, tipped his cap, pounded his heart and raised his fist in a salute to the fans.

Atlanta reliever Dan Winkler (1-1) earned his first major league win, pitching one scoreless inning. Miami reliever Junichi Tazawa (3-5) took the defeat, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Indians 3, White Sox 1

Jay Bruce drove in two runs and Jose Ramirez had two hits, including his major league-leading 56th double, as Cleveland beat Chicago.

Indians starter Josh Tomlin (10-9) and six relievers combined on a four-hitter. Tomlin allowed one run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in 5 1/3 innings to get the win.

Cody Allen pitched the ninth to pick up his 30th save.

Starting with their American League-record 22-game winning streak that began on Aug. 24, Cleveland finished on a 33-4 run. Their final record of 102-60 is the best in the AL, and the second-most wins in franchise history.

Dodgers 6, Rockies 3

Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-2, played three innings and finished with a National League-leading .331 average in Colorado's loss to Los Angeles.

The Dodgers' Justin Turner also went 1-for-2 and finished second at .322. It was Los Angeles' 104th victory, tying for the second-most in franchise history. The Dodgers won 105 games in 1953 and 104 in 1942 while playing in Brooklyn.

Kyle Freeland (11-11) gave up two runs and five hits in three innings in his first start since Sept. 11 for the Rockies.

Astros 4, Red Sox 3

Houston and Boston rested most of their regulars in the Astros' victory in the regular-season finale.

The teams will face each other in the AL Division Series starting Thursday in Houston. The Red Sox scored three runs on four hits, a walk and a passed ball off Astros starter Collin McHugh in the fourth inning.

The Astros came back with four runs off three pitchers in the seventh inning. Fernando Abad took the loss, falling to 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA this season.

Pirates 11, Nationals 8

Max Moroff delivered a bases-loaded double in the first inning and walked with them full in the eighth as Pittsburgh defeated Washington.

Jacob Stallings added three run-scoring hits for the Pirates. Angel Sanchez (1-0) allowed no runs in two innings of relief to earn his first big league victory.

The Nationals' Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer in the last of the first off Steven Brault to trim the margin to 5-3.

Reds 3, Cubs 1

Manager Joe Maddon substituted liberally in Chicago's regular-season finale while Cincinnati's Joey Votto made a last-ditch bid for the National League batting title in the Reds' victory.

Votto went 2-for-4 to close with a .320 average, falling short of the batting crown as Rockies first baseman Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers to close at .331.

Deck McGuire (1-1) earned his first big league win.

Cubs right-hander John Lackey entered in relief of starter Mike Montgomery in the fourth inning and took the loss, giving up one run in a one-inning appearance. He slipped to 12-12.

Diamondbacks 14, Royals 2

Jeremy Hazelbaker hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning as playoff-bound Arizona routed Kansas City.

The Diamondbacks will host the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in the National League wild-card game. The winner will advance to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series beginning on Friday in Los Angeles.

It was an emotional sendoff to four of the Royals players.

Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar, all eligible for free agency and integral parts of the 2014-15 clubs that went to back-to-back World Series, were pulled in the fifth inning as the Kauffman Stadium fans showed their appreciation by giving them a standing ovation.

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Ryan Goins' run-scoring groundout lifted Toronto over New York.

The Yankees sat Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. Starlin Castro and Todd Frazier started but exited after their first at-bat. New York tied the game when Matt Holliday hit his 19th home run in the seventh inning.

