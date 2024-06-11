- Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant winCheck out full game highlights from the Connecticut Sun's 89-72 win over the Indiana Fever<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/wnba/connecticut-sun/highlights-sun-cruise-past-caitlin-clark-indiana-fever-in-dominant-win/620322/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Highlights: Sun cruise past Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever in dominant win</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em>2:21Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark reacts after being left off Team USA's Olympic team
Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark was left off Team USA's roster for the 2024 Olympic Games in France. Long-time sports columnist Christine Brennan says the decision by USA Basketball was a missed opportunity to grow the sport.
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game
The highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?
Adam Silver responds to Caitlin Clark not making 2024 Olympic team
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver joins Celtics Pregame Live and share his thoughts on the controversial decision to leave Caitlin Clark off the 2024 Olympic team
Sun remain undefeated after beating Mercury, Bonner hits 7k career points
Highlights from the the Sun's blowout win vs. the Phoenix Mercury (70-47). Sun All-Star DeWanna Bonner reached a career milestone with 7,000 points.
Pitchers dominating 2024 MLB Rookie of the Year market
The last time pitchers claimed both American and National League Rookie of the Year honors was 2011. Here's a look at the pitchers who are making an early case for themselves and dominating the Rookie of the Year market.
