Highlights from each Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony since 1964

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Suter
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Games Over

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It's been over 50 years since Tokyo's last Summer Olympics finale, which, as excepted, was a far different look from the present-day festivities—the mix of socially distanced flare, IOC-mandated pleasantries and some impressive pyrotechnics. Here's a look back at a highlight from each Closing Ceremony since 1964...

1964 Tokyo Olympics

(AP Photo)

1968 Mexico Olympics

(Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

1972 Munich Olympics

(Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

1976 Montreal Olympics

(AP Photo)

1980 Moscow Olympics

(AP Photo)

1984 Los Angeles Olympics

Porter Binks-USA TODAY Sports

1988 Seoul Olympics

USA TODAY NETWORK

1992 Barcelona Olympics

George Long-USA TODAY NETWORK

1996 Atlanta Olympics

(AP Photo/Diether Endlicher)

2000 Sydney Olympics

(AP Photo/Steve Holland)

2004 Athens Olympics

(FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)

2008 Beijing Olympics

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

2012 London Olympics

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2016 Rio Olympics

Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

More from the Tokyo Olympics: Team USA final medal count: Amazing images of each medal-winning celebration at the Tokyo Olympics

1

1

Recommended Stories