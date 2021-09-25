Highlights: With a strong second half, Utah tops Washington State to open Pac-12 play
After a narrow 7-6 lead at halftime, Utah utilized two fourth quarter scores to top Washington State by a score of 24-13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, opening Pac-12 play with a win. The Utes played true to their "Sack Lake City" moniker with eight total sacks and 13 tackles for loss, their most sacks in a game since 2016 (11 vs. Arizona State in 2016). Utah capped off the win with a 54-yard pick-6 from Clark Phillips.