Highlights from Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s Monday press conference

Here are the highlights from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s Monday press conference. The Steelers are working on a short week as they prepare to hit the road and take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Tomlin claims he didn't hear the crowd

Tomlin says he didn't hear the calls for Kenny Pickett from the crowd at Acrisure Stadium yesterday. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 19, 2022

According to Tomlin, he didn’t hear the crowd chanting for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the third and fourth quarters. In video it sounded very loud but I suppose we will take him at his word.

Devin Bush has a chance to play

Coach Mike Tomlin said linebacker Devin Bush (foot) is expected to practice tomorrow, and his participation will be the guide as to whether or not he plays. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) September 19, 2022

Tomlin said the foot injury that forced linebacker Devin Bush out of the game on Sunday isn’t considered serious and hopes to practice on Tuesday.

Team isn't happy at 1-1

Tomlin: "If anyone is sitting here Week 2 of this week feeling happy, they're wrong and misinformed." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 19, 2022

According to Tomlin, the team isn’t at all happy with how they have played despite being 1-1. I hope this is true because often times, it doesn’t feel like anyone on this team takes losses as hard as they should.

More aggressiveness is in order

Tomlin on Trubisky aggressiveness: "I think he could (be more aggressive) and we could." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 19, 2022

When asked about quarterback Mitch trubisky being more aggressive, Tomlin agreed he could be and lumped the rest of the team into that as well. Let’s hope this includes OC Matt Canada.

Acknowledges the danger of Cleveland pass rush

Tomlin said the Steelers need to do more to help the tackles other than "wish Chuks and Dan good luck" in dealing with the Browns pass rushers, led by Myles Garrett. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) September 19, 2022

Tomlin acknowledged how challenging it will be to slow down the Browns pass rush led by Myles Garrett. The job is made a bit easier with Jadeveon Clowny and Chase Winovich out.

Tomlin staying patient with the offense

Mike Tomlin says he's exercising patience with the offense and says that it's still in development. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 19, 2022

There seems to be no panic in Tomlin about the offensive struggles and certainly indicated he feels no pressure to make any personnel changes. He also acknowledged how important it is to make one-on-one plays in a close game and too many times the Steelers didn’t do that on Sunday.

