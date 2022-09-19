Highlights from Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s Monday press conference

Curt Popejoy
·2 min read

Here are the highlights from Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s Monday press conference. The Steelers are working on a short week as they prepare to hit the road and take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Tomlin claims he didn't hear the crowd

According to Tomlin, he didn’t hear the crowd chanting for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in the third and fourth quarters. In video it sounded very loud but I suppose we will take him at his word.

Devin Bush has a chance to play

Tomlin said the foot injury that forced linebacker Devin Bush out of the game on Sunday isn’t considered serious and hopes to practice on Tuesday.

Team isn't happy at 1-1

According to Tomlin, the team isn’t at all happy with how they have played despite being 1-1. I hope this is true because often times, it doesn’t feel like anyone on this team takes losses as hard as they should.

More aggressiveness is in order

When asked about quarterback Mitch trubisky being more aggressive, Tomlin agreed he could be and lumped the rest of the team into that as well. Let’s hope this includes OC Matt Canada.

Acknowledges the danger of Cleveland pass rush

Tomlin acknowledged how challenging it will be to slow down the Browns pass rush led by Myles Garrett. The job is made a bit easier with Jadeveon Clowny and Chase Winovich out.

Tomlin staying patient with the offense

There seems to be no panic in Tomlin about the offensive struggles and certainly indicated he feels no pressure to make any personnel changes. He also acknowledged how important it is to make one-on-one plays in a close game and too many times the Steelers didn’t do that on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories