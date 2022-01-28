Highlights: Stanford men's basketball upsets No. 15 USC again, sweeps season series with 64-61 stunner

Twice is nice for the Stanford Cardinal. For the second time this season, unranked Stanford has upset No. 15 USC, this time doing it on the road in a 64-61 thriller. The win marked the first time the Cardinal has defeated a ranked opponent on the road since 2014. Harrison Ingram was the star for Stanford, scoring 12 points and adding five assists in the triumph.

