Highlights: Stanford men's basketball upsets No. 5 USC 75-69 for first top-5 win since 2007

Adam Scott was among the first batch of players the Saudi International announced as playing its Asian Tour event next month, and now he no longer is on the list. The means he won't need a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour, nor will he be required to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am twice over the next three years, the stipulation for PGA Tour members going to Saudi Arabia. A Saudi tournament spokesman said only that Scott's playing schedule has changed, and he will only play Abu Dhabi and Dubai before preparing for “the big block” of PGA Tour events.