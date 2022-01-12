Highlights: Stanford men's basketball upsets No. 5 USC 75-69 for first top-5 win since 2007

Stanford men's basketball upset No. 5 USC 75-69 on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Maples Pavilion. It was the Trojans' first loss of the season, as well as the Cardinal's first win over a top-5 team since 2007.

