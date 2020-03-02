Highlights: Stanford men's basketball upsets No. 21 Colorado, secures first 20-win season in five years

Stanford men's basketball upsets Colorado 72-64 on Sunday at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal improves to 20-9 on the season, making the most wins in Jerod Haase’s 4 seasons as head coach. Bryce Wills had a game-high 19 points to help improve the Cardinal to 9-7 in conference. For the Buffs this marks their third loss in-a-row to drop them to 21-9 overall and 10-7 in Pac-12 play.

