HawgBeat

Within hours of one Arkansas offensive linemen withdrawing his name from the portal, another has made the decision to leave the program. On the heels of Jalen St. John announced he’ll remain with the Razorbacks, fellow 2020 signee Ray Curry Jr. popped up in the portal, Rivals has learned. The news comes just a day after head coach Sam Pittman told reporters that Curry would not be traveling to the Outback Bowl for undisclosed reasons, but that he believed he’d be back with the team in the spring.