Highlights: Stanford men's basketball gets first road sweep in two years, defeats Washington State 75-57

Stanford men's basketball takes back-to-back games on the road after defeating Washington State by a final score of 75-57 on Sunday at The Palouse. The Cardinal wins consecutive games for the first time since starting 4-0 in league play; Oscar da Silva finsihed with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds against the Couagrs. Stanford moves to 18-9 overall and 7-7 in Pac-12 play, while Washington State drops to 14-14 and 5-10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad