Highlights: Stanford men’s basketball snaps two-game skid in 79-76 thriller against Arizona State

Stanford men's basketball defeats Arizona State by a final score of 79-76 against Arizona State on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Maples Pavilion. Stanford improves to 11-6 overall and 4-3 in conference, while ASU drops to 6-10 overall and 2-4 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.